Williams posted 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over Maine.

Williams was efficient from the field en route to a team-high 29 points, falling one short of his season-high mark. He also displayed his two-way potential by recording multiple tallies in each defensive category for the second time this season.