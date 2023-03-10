Williams recorded 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-105 win over the G League Ignite.

Williams struggled with his three-point shot but still scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 3. Across 44 appearances, he's averaging 14.6 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from deep.