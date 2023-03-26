Williams notched 25 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Williams ended the G League regular season on a high note and finished with averages of 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 50 appearances. He was sent to the NBA club following the contest, along with Tyrese Martin, and figures to operate as an emergency depth option during the final weeks of the NBA regular season, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.