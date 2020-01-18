Donte Ingram: Doesn't see floor in loss
Ingram was a DNP-CD for Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.
The 23-year-old's struggled to find consistent minutes all season, Friday's DNP a culmination of a frustrating season for the wing. Ingram's issues stem, in part, from his poor play on both ends of the floor, as the Swarm are nearly 8.1 points per 100 possessions worse with Ingram in the game.
