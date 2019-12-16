Ingram totaled three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) across 16 minutes in Saturday's loss to Westchester.

Ingram was basically invisible as, apart from his lone basket, he failed to show up in the box score. To add insult to injury, he also finished with a team-worst minus-23 net rating on the day. At this point, the 23-year-old is simply a spot-up shooter and, to his credit, has excelled in that area, as he's hitting 40.0 percent of his threes on the year.