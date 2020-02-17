Ingram tallied six points (3-7 3Pt, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Herd.

While Ingram's totals won't blow owners away, it was good to see him get a starting opportunity. He was solid and may have earned himself a larger role going forward. Overall, the 23-year-old's averaging 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game.