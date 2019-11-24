Donte Ingram: Solid output off bench
Ingram provided six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in 18 minutes Friday against Windy City.
While Ingram's totals weren't overly impressive, he provided a solid presence off of the Swarm's bench, drilling two threes and finishing with a plus-five net rating. The 23-year-old's seeing steady minutes for the Swarm this year and is averaging 4.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15.2 minutes per game.
