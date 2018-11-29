Donte Ingram: Starts, scores eight in loss
Ingram received his first start of the season for the Legends, scoring eight points over 17 minutes in Wednesday's 123-113 road loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Ingram is averaging only 11 minutes per game this season, and that seems unlikely to change after the 6'6" forward was unable to gather a rebound, steal or assist during Wednesday's loss. He did drain two three pointers.
