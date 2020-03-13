Donte Ingram: Suffers through off shooting night
Ingram generated three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's win over Long Island.
Ingram was virtually absent from Wednesday's box score, though he did manage a plus-nine net rating on the night. While he's averaging just 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game, Ingram's seen his workload boosted of late with Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels and Joe Chealey up with the Hornets.
