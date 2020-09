Bender has signed a contract to play in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Nemanja Zoric reports.

Bender saw action with both Milwaukee and Golden State in 2019-20, averaging 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 17.9 minutes. However, there was going to be little interest for Bender in the NBA after four underwhelming campaigns. As a result, he's opted to go overseas where he should see a bigger role.