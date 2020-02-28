Warriors' Dragan Bender: Starting Tuesday
Bender is in the starting lineup for Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
With Andrew Wiggins (back) out, Bender will earn his first start as a Warrior this season. The forward is currently averaging 3.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in nine appearances.
