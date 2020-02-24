Warriors' Dragan Bender: Plays 20 minutes in debut

Bender tallied six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Bender was solid enough in his Warriors debut and could at least be a regular rotational piece moving forward. They were without a number of players for this one which certainly opened up playing time for the newest member of the team. He has shown glimpses of what he is capable of during limited playing time this season and should he be able to work his way into a long-term role, Bender could have some deep league value moving forward.