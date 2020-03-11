Warriors' Dragan Bender: Pops for 23 points in loss

Bender totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 131-107 loss to the Clippers.

A lot fell into place for Bender, allowing him to compile his best game of the season. The Warriors were already without a number of players and lost Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) to injury after less than a minute. The game then transitioned into garbage time which afforded Bender plenty of run down the stretch. Based on what we have seen over the past few weeks, this is likely an outlier and there is no need to rush out and add Bender anywhere outside of the deepest formats.