Warriors' Dragan Bender: Re-ups with Golden State

Bender re-signed Thursday with the Warriors on a second 10-day contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bender briefly hit the open market after his original 10-day deal expired Tuesday, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr noted earlier in the week that he was interested in retaining the big man. Golden State was ultimately able to find a spot on the roster for Bender for another week and a half after he impressed in his initial trail with the club. Over six games with Golden State, Bender averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes, though he shot only 36.7 percent from the field.