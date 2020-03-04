Warriors' Dragan Bender: Coming off bench
Bender will return to a reserve role in Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Warriors have opted to go with a smaller lineup, so Bender will come off the bench as a result. Still, the team only has nine healthy players, so he figures to see plenty of run off the bench.
