Green has declined his $27.5 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green spent the first 11 years of his career with Golden State, and he's been a steady contributor when healthy in recent seasons. He made 73 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign and averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. The 33-year-old will now seek out other opportunities during the offseason, but coach Steve Kerr has expressed interest in bringing Green back to the Warriors, so it's possible he decides to sign a new contract with the team at some point.