Green (knee) will play Friday against the Pelicans, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green was added to the injury report as probable due to a knee injury after missing Thursday's matchup, and he's feeling healthy enough to suit up Friday. He's averaging 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.