Green (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Green missed Thursday's game against Portland but should return following a minimal absence. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last six appearances, averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.5 steals in 29.8 minutes per game.
