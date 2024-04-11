Green is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a right knee contusion.
It's unclear when Green suffered his knee injury, but he is now in danger of missing his first game since March 13 on Thursday. If the veteran forward is ruled out, Jonathan Kuminga will likely enter the starting lineup.
