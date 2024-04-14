Green is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jazz due to a right knee contusion.
Green has been bothered by a knee problem in the last few days, and it seems he'll be a true game-time call for the final game of the regular season. Green is averaging 6.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per game since the beginning of April.
