The Knicks waived Washington on Monday.

Washington appeared in 31 games (three starts) with the Suns last year, posting 7.9 points in 12.7 minutes, but he was let go and joined New York on a two-way deal in February. However, the combo guard never saw any game action for the Knicks. The Ohio State product has solid NBA experience (79 appearances over two seasons), but he may have to settle for an Exhibit 10 deal before training camp.