Washington agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Washington has shown some flashes as a scorer across parts of two seasons with Indiana and Phoenix, but his contributions in other areas have been limited. The 23-year-old joins Charlie Brown and Jacob Toppin as New York's three two-way players for the upcoming season. Washington is likely to see the majority of his playing time with the G League's Westchester Knicks in 2023-24.