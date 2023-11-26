The Knicks announced Sunday that Washington is dealing with a right thumb injury and will be re-evaluate in 6-to-8 weeks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Washington has played exclusively for the G League's Westchester Knicks this season while occupying one of New York's three two-way spots. He had missed game action of late for Westchester due to what was believed to be an illness, but the young guard is evidently dealing with a more serious injury that will likely keep him out until around at least mid-January.