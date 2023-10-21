The Knicks announced Saturday that Washington has been waived.
Washington put pen to paper on a training camp deal at the beginning of August, but he was unable to secure a roster spot. He appeared in 31 games a season ago with Phoenix, putting up 7.9 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest.
