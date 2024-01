The Knicks announced Wednesday that they have signed Washington (thumb) to a two-way contract.

Washington was waived by the Knicks in November after suffering a right thumb injury that was expected to keep him out 6-8 weeks. However, with his thumb presumably being healed, Washington will rejoin New York on a two-way deal. The 23-year-old guard averaged 27.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds for the Westchester Knicks of the G League before being let go.