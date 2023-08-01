Washington signed a training camp contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Knicks announced the signing Sunday, but they didn't immediately disclose the terms of the deal. After appearing in 31 games (three starts) with the Suns, Washington joined New York in February, but he never appeared in a game for the Knicks. The Ohio State product will now have an uphill battle during training camp, as New York has a crowded backcourt that features Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.