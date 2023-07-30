Washington signed a contract with the Knicks on Sunday.

While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, it appears the Knicks signed Washington to a standard contract, as Dylan Windler, Nathan Knight and Jaylen Martin occupy New York's three two-way deals. After appearing in 31 games (three starts) with the Suns, Washington joined the Knicks in February, but he never saw any game action with New York. He'll have a difficult time carving out a role in a crowded backcourt that includes Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo and Quentin Grimes.