Moreland was waived by the Pistons on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Moreland put together his best season as a professional in 2017-18 with the Pistons, playing a career-high 67 games while averaging 2.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 12.0 minutes. However, Detroit opted to add fellow big man Zaza Pachulia this offseason, so Moreland became expendable and has now been released. Considering he's a capable backup, Moreland should field plenty of interest on the open free agent market, though no matter where he ends up, the 6-foot-10 forward likely won't become relevant in fantasy leagues.