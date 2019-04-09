Moreland will sign with the Raptors prior to the playoffs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

The Raptors had an open roster spot, and they'll bring back Moreland to fill it a few weeks after his 10-day contract with the team expired. Moreland is unlikely to be a part of the playoff rotation, but he'll add depth up front behind Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby.