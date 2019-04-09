Raptors' Eric Moreland: Returning to Toronto
Moreland will sign with the Raptors prior to the playoffs, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
The Raptors had an open roster spot, and they'll bring back Moreland to fill it a few weeks after his 10-day contract with the team expired. Moreland is unlikely to be a part of the playoff rotation, but he'll add depth up front behind Pascal Siakam, Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby.
