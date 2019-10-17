Moreland was waived by the Thunder on Thursday, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Moreland spent the last month and a half with the team trying to compete for a roster spot, but he ultimately came up short. The forward has played in 83 NBA games in his career with four different teams, and should he find a home during the 2019-20 season, his role will likely be limited.

