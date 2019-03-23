Raptors' Eric Moreland: 10-day contract expires
Moreland's 10-day contract with the Raptors has expired, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Moreland appeared in three games with the Raptors, averaging 2.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 10.0 minutes. Toronto will opt to move on, however.
