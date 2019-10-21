Eric Moreland: Signs overseas
Moreland signed a contract with the Shanxi Loongs of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
Moreland will head overseas after getting waived by the Thunder last week. The 27-year-old has appeared in 83 NBA games since breaking into the league in 2014-15, posting averages of 1.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 10.8 minutes.
