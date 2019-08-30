Thunder's Eric Moreland: Gets camp deal with Thunder
Moreland has agreed to a training camp contract with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Moreland has appeared in 83 total NBA games across four different teams, posting career averages of 1.9 points and 1.0 assists in 10.8 minutes. He'll fight for a spot on OKC's final roster, where he might be able to rack up some power forward minutes.
