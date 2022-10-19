Paschall (ankle) was waived by the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Paschall was with Minnesota on a two-way contract and had been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against the Thunder due to left ankle/Achilles tendinosis. He's appeared in 158 NBA matchups over the last three seasons and has averaged 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game, and it's possible that he's claimed on waivers to serve as depth elsewhere.