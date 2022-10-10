Paschall (undisclosed) didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers.
Paschall hasn't seen any action since the preseason opener as he continues to remain sidelined for undisclosed reasons. His next chance to take the court will be Wednesday against the Lakers.
