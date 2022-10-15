Paschall (undisclosed) did not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Nets.
Paschall missed four consecutive preseason games after playing in the team's preseason opener for an undisclosed reason. It is uncertain whether there is an underlying injury, but his status for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Thunder is up in the air.
