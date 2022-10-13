Paschall (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Paschall won't take the floor Wednesday as he remains out for undisclosed reasons. His next chance to return will be for Friday's preseason finale against the Nets, but at this point it seems unlikely he'll see any more playing time before the regular season.
