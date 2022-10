Paschall (undisclosed) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Lakers, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Paschall played in the Timberwolves' preseason opener and saw 13 minutes of action against the Heat. There is no indication of any injury so the forward is likely resting Thursday. Expect Jaden McDaniels and CJ Elleby to see extended minutes with Paschall out.