Paschall agreed to a one-year deal with the Timberwolves on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After averaging career lows across the board during his first and only season with Jazz, Paschall is set to aim for a fresh start in Minnesota. The Timberwolves will mark the third team that the Villanova product has played for in just his fourth season in the league. Paschall is slated to compete against Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels for playing time next year. While one can expect to see Paschall's production rise with his new team, the 25-year-old remains a weak fantasy option entering the 2022-23 season.