Thompson (undisclosed) offered 12 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes in Windy City's 123-108 win over Westchester on Sunday.

Thompson had missed the Bulls' first two games following the All-Star break due to an undisclosed injury, but a strong night from three-point range made his return a relatively successful one. The 23-year-old now has double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of his last 12 games overall.