The point guard position appears deeper than ever ahead of the 2022-23 season. Nearly half of the players in last year's top 10 list of overall performers were point guards. While the All-Star talent is easy to identify, finding depth later on in drafts matters too. There's no shortage of quality ahead of draft season, and several targets have raised or lowered their value in recent weeks. Need a hand figuring out who should be giving a boost and who you should downgrade?

I've factored in recent trades and injuries below to compile a list of a point guard sleeper, breakout candidate, and bust for fantasy managers to keep an eye on. Read below to get a feel for whose situation has improved or worsened ahead of the season's start next month:

Sleeper

Collin Sexton UTA • SG • 2 PPG 16 APG 2.1 SPG .91 3P/G 1 View Profile

Sexton is a bit of a tweener, but I'll classify him as a point guard ahead of his first season with the Utah Jazz. The Alabama product was forgotten after he missed most of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury. Garland went on to claim an All-Star spot during Sexton's absence, but the volume shooter can have a resurgent campaign on the West coast. Utah is in full rebuilding mode following the Donovan Mitchell trade and could move more players before the regular season is up. Sexton averaged 25.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 48.2 percent shooting in the 20 games he played for Cleveland Cavaliers without Garland over the last three seasons. He could rise back into the top 20 at his position in the right situation. Sexton might be the best non All-Star point guard on the market.

Breakout

Josh Giddey OKC • PG • 3 PPG 12.5 APG 6.4 SPG .94 3P/G 1.037 View Profile

Giddey finished as a top-30 fantasy point guard as a rookie. The 6'8" Aussie can do a lot more in year two. He paced the Oklahoma City Thunder in total assists and was the only top 35 fantasy point guard who played less than 60 games. The point forward could be a nightly triple-double threat and could realistically be his team's top rebounder with Chet Holmgren out for the year. Giddey's in for a larger role after tallying 14.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per 36 in his first NBA season.

Bust

Malcolm Brogdon BOS • PG • 7 PPG 19.1 APG 5.9 SPG .83 3P/G 1.611 View Profile

Brogdon does everything you want your fantasy point guard to do. He can score, rebound, and make plays effectively, but I'm not a fan of his new sixth man role with the Boston Celtics. The well-rounded former Indiana Pacer will back up the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and a potential All-Star in Jaylen Brown. Both the aforementioned players will demand at least 32 minutes a night, so I'm not sure how much Brogdon will contribute off the bench alongside Derrick White. Brogdon hasn't been a reserve since 2018 and boasts unimpressive averages of 10.0 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds through 75 career games off the pine. An injury could change Brogdon's outlook, but I'm not sold on him right now.