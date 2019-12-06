Fantasy Basketball: Week 8 Starts & Sits, schedule breakdown

Week 8 is on the horizon. Make sure to watch out for the Mavericks, Trail Blazers, Spurs and Wizards, as they each only play two games this week. Here's the full breakdown:

Teams with four games: ATL, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, GS, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, NO, NY, ORL, PHI, SAC

Teams with three games: BOS, BKN, DET, LAL, MIA, MIN, OKC, PHX, TOR, UTA

Teams with two games: DAL, POR, SA, WAS

Let's see who is worth starting and who is worth sitting:

Point Guard

Consider Starting: Patrick Beverley, LAC

Opponents: @Ind, @Tor, @Min, @Chi

The stat-sheet-stuffing Beverley remains an excellent streaming option in most Fantasy formats. He's the 116th-ranked Fantasy player over the past 14 days, which is more than enough to be worth a start on a four-game week, despite every game being on the road. Beverley is providing good value in assists (3.7) and steals (1.1) over this stretch, and Fantasy owners who need help in those categories should target the point guard if he's available on the waiver wire.

Consider Sitting: Jeff Teague, MIN

Opponents: @Pho, Uta, LAC

Teague's shooting woes have continued from last season, with the point guard hitting just 40.0 percent of his attempts from the field and 25.6 percent of his attempts from distance. Coach Ryan Saunders has opted to change things up, bringing Teague off the bench while rolling with a backcourt of Jarrett Culver and Andrew Wiggins. Coming off the pine over the past four games, Teague is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 29.3 minutes, ranking 152nd over that stretch. He's still providing good value as a passer, but he's a drain in almost every other category.

Shooting Guard

Consider Starting: JJ Redick, NO

Opponents: Det, @Mil, @Phi, Orl

It seemed like Redick might be in for a true down year, as he was seeing just 23.7 minutes per game in his first nine appearances. However, a myriad of injuries forced Redick into a larger role, and he's seeing 32.8 minutes per game since Nov. 11. Over this period, he's ranked as the 52nd-best Fantasy player, providing excellent value as a 3-point shooter (4.2 makes per game), not to mention 19.2 points and a 87.8 free-throw percentage. On a four-game week, Redick needs to be started in every Fantasy league.

Consider Sitting: Kendrick Nunn, MIA

Opponents: Atl, LAL, @Dal

Nunn has cooled off significantly. During the first 14 games of the season, he averaged 17.6 points on 48.8 percent shooting. Over the past seven games, he's down to 10.7 points on 33.7 percent shooting. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, and he's ranked 106th overall on the season. That's solid, and Fantasy owners in 14-team formats probably have to still deploy him in Week 8. However, if you're in a 10-team format, it's worth exploring other options first.

Small Forward

Consider Starting: Danuel House, HOU

Opponents: Sac, @Cle, @Orl, Det

House has been one of the more surprising Fantasy-relevant players this season, ranking 75th overall. He's missed some time recently due to a shoulder injury and illness, but all signs are pointing to him being good to go for Week 8. House is providing solid value in terms of 3s (2.6) and steals (1.2), not to mention nice percentages (47.2 FG%, 87.5 FT%). On a four-game week against a grouping of average to subpar squads, House needs to be started in most Fantasy leagues.

Consider Sitting: RJ Barrett, NY

Opponents: @Por, @GS, @Sac, @Den

Barrett has simply not been good during his rookie season. He's outside of the top-180 in Fantasy, and he's shooting just 39.6 percent from the field, 30.9 percent from 3 and 53.3 percent from the charity stripe. He's doing fine with his counting stats, posting 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals, but it's not extreme enough to make up for his inefficiency. In points leagues, you can probably start him on a four-game week. Otherwise, he should be benched until he starts figuring it out.

Power Forward

Consider Starting: Marvin Williams, CHA

Opponents: Was, @Bkn, @Chi, @Ind

Williams' stats certainly don't jump off the page, but on a four-game week, he can provide enough volume to be worth an add and start in 14-team formats. Over the past 14 days, he's hitting 1.4 3s per contest, plus recording a combined 1.5 steals/blocks. He's been efficient as well, hitting 59.2 percent of his shots from the field and not missing a single free-throw. After this week, he's probably droppable, but Williams is always someone to keep an eye on as a streamer in deep leagues.

Consider Sitting: Kristaps Porzingis, DAL

Opponents: @Det, Mia

Still seemingly rusty after taking so much time off from basketball, Porzingis hasn't lived up to expectations that many placed on him. He's on pace for the lowest true-shooting percentage of his career, and he's only been ranked 71st over the past two weeks. It shouldn't surprise anyone if he rounds into form by the end of the season, but he may not be doing enough at the moment to be worth an automatic start on a two-game week, especially for Fantasy owners in 10-team formats.

Center

Consider Starting: Mo Bamba, ORL

Opponents: @Mil, LAL, Hou, @NO

Since Nikola Vucevic (ankle) has been sidelined (Nov. 23), Bamba has been the 80th-ranked Fantasy player. Despite seeing just 19.1 minutes per game, he's grabbing 7.4 rebounds and blocking 2.0 shots per game. His 54.5 field-goal percentage has also been valuable for Fantasy owners. His upside on a four-game week is too high to ignore, even if he's going up against the likes of the Bucks, Lakers and Rockets.

Consider Sitting: DeAndre Jordan, BKN

Opponents: Cha, @Tor, Phi

Jordan hasn't been as active as he was earlier in the year, and Jarrett Allen has been picking up the pace. Jordan is seeing just 20.2 minutes per game across the past 14 days, averaging 7.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He's providing solid value as a rebounder, plus an impressive 70.8 percent field-goal mark, but it's all come together to have him ranked at just 143 during this stretch. In shallower Fantasy formats, he's worth sitting for the time being.