York registered 32 points (11-24 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 41 minutes during Thursday's 117-108 win over Westchester.

York exploded for his highest-scoring outing since Jan. 25, when he notched 36 points in a win over Maine. Across 41 appearances, he's averaging 22.4 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.