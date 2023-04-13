York closed his second season with averages of 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 18.7 minutes per game across three contests.

York signed a two-way contract with the Pacers on March 30 and was a rotational piece in the team's last three games. With many rotation players sitting out, the 29-year-old was able to see ample playing time in those three games and produced at a respectable level. York does not figure to be a contributor for the Pacers moving forward, however, due to the depth they boast at the guard spot.