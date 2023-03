York tallied 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-114 win over Long Island.

York scored at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 12. Across 40 appearances, he's averaging 22.2 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from deep.