York tallied 13 points (3-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 101-87 loss to Capital City.

York couldn't find his shooting stroke as the Mad Ants lost in disappointing fashion during their playoff opener. Across 45 G League appearances, he averaged 21.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals in 33.6 minutes with 44/38/82 shooting splits. With Fort Wayne eliminated, York has been signed to a two-way deal and will be eligible to make appearances for the Pacers during the final week-plus of the NBA regular season.