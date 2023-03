York tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-102 loss to Motor City.

York has failed to top the 20-point mark in seven straight games. Across 39 appearances, he's averaging 22.2 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.