York posted 28 points (8-19 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over Delaware.

York was his usual dominant self during the regular-season finale and looks poised for postseason play. Across 44 appearances, he's averaged 22.1 points while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep.