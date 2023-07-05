Temple was waived by the Pelicans on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Temple's role significantly decreased during the 2022-23 campaign, as he averaged 2.0 points in 6.5 minutes per game over 25 appearances during his second year with the Pelicans. He had solid playing time earlier in his career but will have to seek out other opportunities ahead of his age-37 season.
