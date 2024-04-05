Temple will return to a reserve role in Friday's tilt against the Bucks.
Temple is coming off a rare spot-start, but will return to his usual reserve role in Milwaukee. The veteran has averaged 2.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists across 8.1 minutes in 22 games off the bench this year.
